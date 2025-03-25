Gujarat's coastal power upgrade: Rs 2,534 crore investment to prevent cyclone damage

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government has undertaken a phased initiative to convert overhead power lines into underground cables, aiming to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly for farmers and residents in vulnerable regions.

Under the Sagar Khedu Integrated Development Scheme, significant progress has been made in Junagadh district, where 16.97 km of power lines are being converted into underground cables at a cost exceeding Rs 2.74 crore.

Responding to a query in the Legislative Assembly, Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai confirmed the developments and highlighted the state's commitment to improving power infrastructure in cyclone-prone areas.

Minister Desai provided further details on the scheme, stating that as of December 31, 2024, investments in power infrastructure improvements have amounted to Rs 4,964.29 lakh in Junagadh district and Rs 9,256.04 lakh in Jamnagar district.

Following Cyclone 'Biparjoy', Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed expedited efforts under the Sagar Khedu Development Plan to establish underground power lines, new substations, and replacement of deteriorated power lines to enhance electricity supply in coastal areas.

To reinforce power infrastructure, the government has undertaken a Rs 2,534 crore initiative to construct 236 new substations and a Rs 198 crore project to provide approximately 1.30 lakh new agricultural electricity connections.

The Sagar Khedu Integrated Development Scheme, initially launched in 2007-08, has continued to support infrastructure development in coastal regions.

By December 2024, the scheme facilitated the replacement of 73,762 km of aging power lines and 1.74 lakh poles, ensuring greater resilience against natural disasters.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs 2,534.69 crore for new substations and Rs 1,998 crore to facilitate over 1.32 lakh new agricultural electricity connections, further strengthening rural electrification. Historically, Gujarat's power sector saw rapid growth post-independence, with major investments in thermal, hydro, and nuclear power plants.

The formation of the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) in 1960 played a crucial role in expanding electricity supply across the state.

In 2005, Gujarat undertook a major power sector reform by unbundling GEB into separate companies for generation, transmission, and distribution, leading to improved efficiency and better service quality.

As of 2024, Gujarat has an installed power capacity of over 44,000 MW, with a diverse energy mix. Thermal power contributes around 15,000 MW, primarily from coal and gas-based plants.

Renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, has grown significantly, now accounting for approximately 20,000 MW.

The state also has 5,000 MW from hydropower and nuclear sources. Gujarat has made significant strides in renewable energy, with projects like the Kutch Wind Park and the Dholera Solar Park, which are among the largest in India.

