Gujarat: Modern Library at Hapa Primary School becomes model of rural education innovation

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Hapa Primary School in Himmatnagar Taluka of Sabarkantha district has earned wide appreciation for its state-of-the-art library equipped with reading tables, Wi-Fi, computers, and a wide range of books to support learning and exam preparation.

The library, established under the Gujarat government’s School of Excellence initiative, is part of the state’s efforts to modernise education infrastructure in government schools. The project has not only benefited students but has also become a source of pride for the local community. Teachers from nearby villages often visit the school to observe its modern educational setup and teaching innovations.

Speaking about the library, Rajendra Singh Parmar, Principal of Shri Hapa Primary School, said, “Our school has a modern library with 50 reading tables, free Wi-Fi, a personal table lamp on each table, and books on multiple subjects. The library was made possible through the contributions of villagers, who donated amounts ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 50,000.”

The library has become a learning hub for both children and young people from the village. Along with regular academic resources, the facility offers books for competitive exams such as NMMS, CET, and Navodaya, helping students prepare effectively.

Priyanshi, a student, shared, “In our library, we get access to books for exams like NMMS, CET, and Navodaya. It really helps us in our preparation.”

One of the most remarkable features of this initiative is that the library remains open 24 hours a day for the youth of the village, allowing them to study at their convenience.

Manisha Parmar, a resident of Hapa village, said, “The library offers all kinds of books — from Indian and Gujarat history to geography, cultural studies, and current affairs. It has really helped us prepare for competitive exams in a better way.”

The Hapa Primary School’s model has gained recognition across Sabarkantha for combining community participation and modern educational vision. With limited resources but strong local support, the school has proven that quality education in rural India can thrive through innovation and collective effort.

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