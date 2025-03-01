Gujarat: Illegal liquor hidden in vegetable tempo busted, two held

Vadodara, March 1 (IANS) Vadodara Rural Police in Gujarat cracked down on an illicit liquor smuggling operation in Desar taluka, seizing foreign liquor worth Rs 15 lakh hidden beneath a load of vegetables in a tempo car.

The Desar Police intercepted the vehicle near Pandu village, acting on a tip-off, and discovered a large consignment of liquor meant for notorious bootlegger Dinesh Parmar from Nava Sihora. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the absconding bootlegger.

The police team, led by Desar Police Inspector, was on patrol when they received intelligence about a tempo transporting illegal liquor under the guise of carrying vegetables. The vehicle was en route from Pandu to Nava Sihora when the police set up a roadblock near a local dargah.

The officers intercepted the tempo and questioned the driver and his accomplice, who failed to provide a satisfactory response about their cargo. Upon inspection, the officers found sacks of bottle gourd stacked in the vehicle. However, as they dug deeper, they uncovered cartons containing a significant quantity of foreign liquor and beer.

The seizure included 217 cartons containing a total of 2,007 bottles of beer and Indian-made foreign liquor, valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh. Additionally, the police confiscated two mobile phones worth Rs 30,000 and the tempo itself, valued at Rs 8 lakh, bringing the total seized goods to Rs 15.30 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanjay Jasvantbhai Machhi of Nava Sihora and Mitesh Nahariyabhai Rathwa from Chhota Udepur.

During interrogation, the duo admitted that the consignment was intended for Dinesh Ratanbhai Parmar, a well-known bootlegger from Nava Sihora, who has been involved in the illicit liquor trade for years.

The police have registered a case under the Prohibition Act and are now intensifying efforts to track down and arrest both Dinesh Parmar and his associate Nareshbhai Fulshingbhai Rathwa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.