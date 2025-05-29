Gujarat govt launches Rs 10 lakh cashless health scheme for officers, employees and pensioners

Gandhinagar, May 29 (IANS) The Gujarat government has rolled out a health initiative, ‘Gujarat Karmayogi Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’, aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare coverage to All India Services (AIS) officers, state government officers, employees, and pensioners.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, using a special “G” category card issued under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The state’s Health Department has issued detailed guidelines for enrollment under the scheme.

To avail the benefits, all eligible personnel must possess the PMJAY “G” category card, which will be issued by the State Health Agency (SHA).

The SHA has been tasked with the responsibility of card distribution and overall implementation of the scheme. The definition of “family” will vary based on the service rules applicable to each group.

For state government employees and pensioners, the definition will follow the Gujarat State Services (Medical Treatment) Rules, 2015, while for AIS officers and pensioners, it will be as per the AIS (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1954.

A certificate listing the dependent family members eligible for the scheme is mandatory and must be issued in the prescribed format by the head of the office where the concerned employee is currently posted.

In the case of pensioners, this certificate must be obtained from the District Treasury Officer, Sub-Treasury Officer, Pension Payment Officer, or Pay and Accounts Officer of the district from where the pension is drawn, or from the last-serving office.

To complete the e-KYC process, Aadhaar numbers of all family members must be submitted. This will help verify and link beneficiaries to their PMJAY cards and ensure smooth access to cashless health services. The scheme also makes special provisions for fixed-pay employees.

In situations where an employee’s service is terminated without confirmation, or if someone resigns, leaves the service voluntarily, or is dismissed due to disciplinary action and is not eligible for a pension, the head of the last-serving office must immediately inform the SHA.

Based on this information, the SHA will remove the names of such individuals and their family members from the beneficiary database under PMJAY.

