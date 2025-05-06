Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Surat’s mission hospital; patients evacuated, no casualties reported

Surat, May 6 (IANS) A fire broke out at Mission Hospital in Athwalines, Surat, triggering panic among patients and staff. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the building as the blaze spread rapidly, prompting an urgent response from the city’s fire department.

“A fleet of 15 fire engines rushed to the scene to contain the flames and evacuate patients. Hospital corridors were thrown into turmoil as a stampede-like situation unfolded. While general patients were assisted out by hospital staff, firefighters took charge of rescuing those in critical condition,” said an eyewitness.

An official said that all patients have since been safely shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment, adding that there have been no reported casualties.

He said that, as per the preliminary assessments, the fire is suspected to have originated from a short circuit, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Surat Police cordoned off the area to prevent further chaos and maintain order.

While rescue operations have concluded, some locals have claimed that a few individuals may still be trapped inside.

Surat, a prominent industrial hub in Gujarat, has witnessed several significant fire incidents over the years.

Surat's textile industry, a cornerstone of its economy, has also been susceptible to fire hazards. In February 2025, the Shiv Shakti Textile Market experienced multiple fires over consecutive days, leading to significant property damage estimated at Rs 400 crore.

In April 2025, a substantial fire erupted at the Happy Excellencia residential apartment in the Vesu area. The fire spread across multiple floors, but prompt action by firefighting teams ensured that no casualties were reported.

