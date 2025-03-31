Gujarat farmer builds potato harvester inspired by PM Modi’s Vocal for Local

Aravalli (Gujarat), March 31 (IANS) In the heart of north Gujarat, known for its sprawling potato fields, a farmer’s ingenuity has set a new benchmark in agricultural innovation. Anilbhai Patel, a farmer from Bhensawada village in Dhansura taluka of Aravalli district, has crafted a special harvester that promises to transform the way potatoes are harvested in the region.

After three years of relentless effort, fueled by the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India', Patel has developed this machine using his own resources and sheer dedication.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliance, Patel envisioned a solution to a long-standing issue faced by potato farmers - labour shortages and crop spoilage due to extreme heat during harvest season.

"Potato farmers in Gujarat and across India often struggle with labour shortages, especially during the peak summer months when harvesting is critical," Patel told IANS.

"Many times, our crops rot in the field because they don’t get picked in time. This challenge inspired me to create a harvester that reduces dependency on manual labour and ensures potatoes are harvested efficiently."

Patel’s invention, which cost around Rs 10 lakh to develop, is designed to minimise human intervention while maximising efficiency. The harvester operates seamlessly with a tractor, extracting potatoes from the ground and directly loading them onto a trailer. This not only reduces the need for manual labour but also minimises the potatoes' exposure to heat, preserving their weight and quality.

What sets this harvester apart is its ability to maintain the integrity of the potatoes during the harvesting process. Unlike traditional methods, where potatoes can get spoiled due to prolonged contact with the sun and rough handling, his machine ensures they are collected swiftly and transported without damage.

"The idea was simple yet revolutionary. Why rely on expensive foreign machinery when we can create something homegrown that meets our farmers’ needs? This harvester will soon be available to other farmers, and I hope it becomes a game-changer for potato cultivation in Gujarat and beyond," Patel said.

