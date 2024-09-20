Gujarat: Collected 73 tons of waste along pilgrimage routes, claims Ambaji Padyatra volunteers

Amreli, Sep 20 (IANS) The volunteers of the ‘Ambaji Padyatra’ (Clean Environment Campaign) on Friday claimed to have collected 73 tons of waste along the pilgrimages routes since September 12.

The annual Bhadarvi Poonam fair at Ambaji in Amreli district attracts millions of devotees. This year, more than 3.4 million pilgrims walked across three different routes to seek blessings from Goddess Ambaji.

The clean-up campaign, initiated by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) in partnership with ‘Ambaji Padyatra’ (Clean Environment Campaign) ensured that the routes remained litter-free.

The volunteers said that as part of the ongoing cleanliness drive, they have collected more than 73 tons of waste from pilgrimage routes since the beginning of the campaign.

The initiative, which focuses on ensuring a clean and eco-friendly environment for pilgrims, will continue waste collection efforts until September 30, 2024.

An estimated 700 tons of waste are expected to be processed scientifically by the end of the drive.

The campaign, supported by the Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association, was officially launched on September 12 by Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera and State Minister Mukesh Patel.

With 120 volunteers participating, the initiative aims to make the Ambaji Padyatra a spiritual journey and a model for environmental stewardship.

The campaign also introduced an eco-friendly initiative to reduce plastic waste. Pilgrims were encouraged to exchange empty plastic bottles for steel ones, leading to the distribution of 5,000 steel bottles in exchange for approximately 74,800 plastic bottles.

The response to this initiative was overwhelmingly positive, as pilgrims supported the plastic-free Gujarat campaign.

Additionally, over 50 service camps along the routes staged street plays to raise awareness about the dangers of single-use plastics, further reinforcing the campaign's message of environmental responsibility.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Amreli district on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers and performed rituals at the Nagnath Mahadev Temple.

The Temple trustee, Kishor Mehta, briefed the Chief Minister about the temple's history. This 207-year-old Shiva temple was built during the Diwanji (minister) 's rule in Gaekwad state.

