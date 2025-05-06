Gujarat CM to review mock drill readiness in high-level meeting tomorrow

Gandhinagar, May 6 (IANS) A high-level meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the residence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar in preparation for a state-wide Civil Defence mock drill.

The meeting will be attended by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, and the Director General of Civil Defence.

Senior officials and collectors from 20 districts will join the session via video conferencing to review the final arrangements for the drill, which is to be conducted on May 7, 2025, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The evening session will serve as the final review to ensure all departments are fully prepared. Various government departments, including the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB), Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Health, Home Guard, Revenue, Police, and municipal corporations have been involved in the coordination efforts. Their readiness and inter-departmental coordination were closely reviewed during a pre-drill meeting held today under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, Minister Harsh Sanghavi provided a detailed advisory for citizens to ensure the smooth execution of the mock drill. He emphasised the importance of public cooperation and outlined basic protocols for emergency response.

He explained that citizens must be able to identify two types of warning sirens: a long siren indicating a potential air raid (warning signal) and a short, steady siren signifying the end of the threat (all-clear signal).

He said that in case of an emergency, outdoor activities must be stopped immediately, and priority should be given to helping the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities, adding that the use of elevators should be avoided, and staircases should be used during evacuation.

He said that on May 7, 2025, from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM, there will be a coordinated blackout in different districts at staggered times for 30 minutes.

“Citizens have been instructed to turn off or cover all lights in homes, offices, and vehicles using blackout curtains or thick cloth to prevent light leakage. People are also advised to avoid using mobile phones or flashlights near windows during this period,” he said.

Sanghavi also urged citizens to follow official instructions issued through radio or public announcements, refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation, and offer help to neighbours who may be unaware of safety protocols.

Reiterating that the mock drill is a preparedness exercise and not an actual emergency, Sanghavi assured the public that there is no reason to panic.

“The drill will take place in 18 districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Bharuch (Ankleshwar), Tapi (Kakrapar), Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha, Vadinar), Kutch-East (Gandhidham), Kutch-West (Bhuj, Naliya), Patan, Banaskantha, Gir Somnath, and Morbi,” he said.

Providing further insight into the procedural framework, Sanghavi explained that under standard civil defence principles, twelve core services will be activated during the drill. These include trained civil defence wardens and volunteers who will work on the ground. A coded message from the Indian Air Force will initiate the drill through a secure hotline.

Civil defence teams and vigilant citizens will use sirens and SMS alerts to inform the public. Firefighters will assist with evacuations, while medical teams will offer treatment in field conditions.

PWD staff will help clear debris and remove unsafe structures. Forest officials will assist in evacuating animals from affected areas. Home Guards will support the police in maintaining law and order. Revenue officers will monitor overall coordination under the supervision of district collectors.

In addition to logistical efforts, there will be public awareness and training sessions conducted by the Civil Defence, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the State Reserve Police (SRP). These will include sensitisation programs for school children and training sessions for village leaders (sarpanches).

The aim is to build grassroots awareness and preparedness across urban and rural populations alike.

