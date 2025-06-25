Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews status of infra projects worth Rs 18,000cr

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the status of 21 major infrastructure and development projects valued at over Rs 18,000 crore.

The projects, spread across nine departments, are considered high-priority for the state's growth roadmap. Emphasising both speed and quality, Patel instructed senior officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high construction and operational standards.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Chief Advisor Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, the Chief Minister took stock of ongoing and upcoming initiatives in critical sectors including roads, ports, healthcare, housing, transport, and energy.

To enhance inter-departmental coordination and streamline execution, Patel recommended forming a core monitoring committee led by the Chief Secretary. He also called for regular site inspections and tighter oversight, particularly for projects involving collaboration with central agencies and ministries.

Key updates were sought from the Ports and Transport Department, including on the deep-sea industrial pipeline projects in Surat and Vapi, the Bhavnagar Brownfield Port redevelopment, and the construction of fishing harbours at Veraval, Sutrapada, and Madhwad. Officials from the Road and Building Department, as well as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing highway expansion and bridge construction work across the state.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Rs 500 crore modern police training centre in Khalal, Kheda district, designed to accommodate and train over 2,500 police personnel.

From the health sector, the CM was updated on the status of the new OPD complex at Surat’s New Civil Hospital and the proposed 425-bed Civil Hospital in Mansa, Gandhinagar.

Patel asked the Health Department to expedite both projects. Urban infrastructure was another focus area, with the Chief Minister reviewing plans for 10,000 affordable housing units for economically weaker sections (EWS) within Ahmedabad city limits and a crucial railway over-bridge project near Talod on the Dahegam-Himatnagar line.

Further discussions covered the AmulFed Dairy Plant at Gadhka, various water pipeline schemes from the Water Resources Department, and power distribution upgrades in Vadodara and Dahod districts.

