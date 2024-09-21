Gujarat CM attends 61st birthday celebration of Jain religious leader Ajityash Surishwarji Maharaj

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 61st birthday celebration of Jain religious leader Ajityash Surishwarji Maharaj in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

On the occasion, he also received the guru’s blessings and participated in various religious activities.

Ajityash Surishwarji Maharaj is a prominent Jain religious leader and spiritual guru. He holds a significant position within the Jain community, providing teachings on the principles of Jainism, such as non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and other ethical precepts central to the faith.

The Chief Minister performed the Guru Puja during the event and honoured Ajityash Surishwarji Maharaj. He also unveiled the book ‘Labdhi Prashna’ and personally dedicated it to the guru.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Patel, "It is a matter of great joy to receive Gurudev's blessings on his birthday and to be part of this auspicious celebration. I pray for Gurudev’s good health and for his blessings to continue upon all of us."

A large number of devotees from the Jain community attended the celebration, including Harshadbhai Patel, MLA from Sabarmati.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also launched the master plan for the Surat Economic Region (SER), emphasising its pivotal role in driving the state's ambition to become a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047.

The 'Economic Master Plan of Surat Economic Region' is part of NITI Aayog’s ‘Growth Hub’ programme. Speaking at the event, the CM said that Surat’s Economic Development Plan will contribute significantly to the vision of ‘Developed Gujarat to Developed India’. CM Patel also announced plans to create future-oriented master plans for other regions, including North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

“This initiative will inject new energy into Gujarat’s development model, aiming to generate $3.5 trillion in economic output and create 34 lakh new jobs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has become the growth engine of the nation, with Surat serving as the key driver of the state’s economic activities,” he added.

CM Patel further highlighted that Surat’s manufacturing sector contributes 55 per cent to the state’s GDP, significantly higher than Gujarat’s overall contribution of 36 per cent.

