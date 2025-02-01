Gujarat: ‘Animal Welfare Fortnight’ celebrations to continue till Feb 13

Gandhinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) The ‘Animal Welfare Fortnight’ celebrations in Gujarat, organised annually by the state Animal Welfare Board, will continue until February 13, extending the usual period to align with the Union government’s recent initiative. The celebrations began on January 14 and were originally scheduled to end on January 30.

However, in line with the Union government’s decision to observe the period from January 14 to February 13 as ‘Livestock and Animal Welfare Awareness’ month, the state Animal Welfare Board has extended the 'Animal Welfare Fortnight' event until February 13. This extension is in response to a nationwide effort aimed at increasing awareness of modern animal husbandry practices and promoting the welfare of livestock.

The Union government launched this initiative through the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, to encourage the adoption of better practices for the welfare of animals across the country.

Additionally, the Animal Welfare Board of India has designated February 2, marking the occasion of Vasant Panchami, as ‘Insect Welfare Day’. This day will be celebrated with the objective of highlighting the importance of insects in maintaining ecological balance and promoting their welfare.

During this extended period, various programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns are being conducted across the state to engage the public and promote animal welfare. These initiatives focus on educating citizens about modern animal husbandry practices, the significance of the humane treatment of animals, and the ecological importance of insects.

Gujarat ranks fourth in the country with 1,689 gaushalas (cattle shelters), following Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat is also home to a diverse range of insect species, including 177 beetle species, 84 species of butterflies and moths, and 60 species of dragonflies and damselflies.

The state also hosts 67 species of insect pollinators, with Hymenoptera being the most dominant order. These insects play a critical role in agriculture, particularly in pollination, contributing to crop productivity and ecological balance.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Gujarat oversees various aspects of animal welfare, including vaccination programs, treatment camps, and artificial insemination services.

