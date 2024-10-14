Gujarat: Angadia firm staff robbed at gunpoint in Deesa

Deesa, Oct 14 (IANS) In a daylight robbery, an employee of an Angadia firm in Gujarat’s Deesa was held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 80 lakh by two unidentified men in the busy Lalchali area when the employee was transporting the cash on an Activa scooter.

The Angadias are an age-old courier community originating in Gujarat. They are trusted by traders and exporters across the country and are involved in the legal transfer of cash.

The robbers, armed with a revolver, intercepted the employee and fled the scene with the cash bag. The employee, shocked by the incident, immediately informed his firm’s management, who in turn alerted the police.

Deesa police responded quickly, with teams from North Deesa, South Deesa, and special units like the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) launching an investigation.

The police are investigating CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits. Additionally, eight special teams have been formed to track down the robbers, and checkpoints have been set up across various locations.

This incident follows a similar robbery in Tharad, where a farmer was robbed of cash, raising concerns about the law and order situation in the region. Deesa is a town in Gujarat known for its potato plantations and the many varieties of potatoes grown there, including Badshah, pukhraj, and khaki.

In August this year, robbers murdered an elderly tribal couple in Pipalda village of Kawant taluka - Ganji Chimanbhai (70), and his wife, Chimti. According to the police, the unidentified assailants also severed the woman's feet to steal her anklets. The couple was asleep when the robbers broke into their home and stabbed them. Kawant police have registered a case of double murder and theft.

