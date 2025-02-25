Guarantee schemes are burden, but Cong govt wants to lift it for poor: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Asserting that the guarantee schemes are a burden, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said the Congress state government was ready to lift it for poor people.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara said, "It is undeniable that guarantee schemes put a financial burden. But has the burden arisen because we are providing schemes for the poor? The government was aware that these schemes would cause a financial strain."

"Any initiative for the poor will have financial implications, and we made a conscious decision knowing this," he said.

In response to Turuvekere JD(S) MLA M.T. Krishnappa's suggestion that guarantee schemes should be provided only to Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders, Parameshwara clarified that if the opposition gives suggestions, the government is open to discussion.

The Minister shared that many people, including income taxpayers, and government employees, have exited the schemes.

"There is a need to discuss the revision of guarantee schemes. After that, a decision will be made. The pros and cons must be debated. During the elections, it was not stated that only BPL cardholders would be eligible. After discussions, the government will decide," he said.

"Our aim is to provide guarantee schemes for the poor. If the BJP is against giving financial aid to the poor, it raises questions about its ideology. BJP is not on the side of the poor. Through protests, they are openly expressing this stance. The public is observing all of this," he said.

Regarding the assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi, he said, "I have instructed the zonal IGP and SP to submit a report. A POCSO case was filed against the accused in this incident. I have asked for a review and a report on this matter."

"Kannada organisations have been allowed to protest today (Tuesday). They must conduct a peaceful protest. If there is any violence, action will be taken according to the law. Maharashtra government buses are not entering Karnataka, and Karnataka buses are not going to Maharashtra. At present, bus services between the two states have been suspended, and operations will resume once the situation stabilises," he added.

Speaking about the Udayagiri police station attack case in Mysuru, he stated, "We have not suppressed BJP's protests. To prevent unwanted developments, both sides were not permitted to protest. They approached the court, and after the court's order, they held a protest at the designated ground. I have advised them not to politicise this issue."

Regarding the caste census report, he said, "The Chief Minister has already stated that it will be released. It will be published at an appropriate time."

When asked about Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar's statement that the next election will be held under his leadership, Parameshwara questioned, "What is wrong with his statement?" He added, "Such matters are for the high command to decide. We do not interfere in discussions between the high command and the party president."

