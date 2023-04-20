Greece to enter pre-election period: PM

Athens, April 20 (IANS) The pre-election period ahead of Greece's May 21 general elections will officially start this Saturday with the dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in a press release.

"We will have four weeks ahead of us to present the review of our work and our plan for the future of Greece," he said during his visit to the island of Corfu.

The ruling conservative New Democracy party won the elections in July 2019, and is leading in all recent opinion polls. However, most political analysts agree that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot, Xinhua news agency reported.

If a second election round is required, it would be held in early July at the latest, Mitsotakis said earlier this spring.

