Govt will take a positive decision on problems of farmers, labourers: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said that the government will take a positive decision regarding the problems of farmers, agricultural laborers, disabled people, fishermen and shepherds.

At the meeting with former minister Bachchu Kadu, who had recently sat on fast to raise issues of farmers and disabled persons among others, the revenue minister said a special meeting will be held soon with the Union Marketing Minister to decide on a policy to keep onion prices stable. The decisions will be taken in the interest of onion farmers and for this.

Minister Bawankule said a separate policy will be prepared for fishermen to solve various problems related to fishing. In this policy, priority will be given to traditional fishing and strict action will be taken against anti-environmental methods like LED fishing. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said that a separate meeting will be held soon and a decision will be taken in this regard.

According to the minister, the government will take a decision to include agricultural and dairy work in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS).

This will provide more employment to the laborers in rural areas. Along with this, it was said that positive thoughts are also being taken regarding increasing the wages under 'MGNREGA'.

Similarly, like farmers, there is a plan to provide financial assistance for the accidental death of agricultural labourers and a positive decision will be taken in this regard,he assured. He further stated that the government is positive about providing subsidies for cow dung and organic fertilisers to promote organic farming and a decision on this will be taken soon.

This scheme will be important for eco-friendly farming.

The issue of salary and salary structure of Gram Panchayat employees was discussed in detail at the meeting. It was stated that the government is positive regarding the demands and difficulties of the employees.

The meeting also discussed the issue of loan waiver for farmers and providing guaranteed price for their agricultural produce. The government is planning to take strategic decisions for the benefit of farmers. A separate policy will be prepared soon to address various problems of sugarcane, said Bawankule.

Minister Bawankule said that the government is positive about providing honorarium to disabled and widowed women. Instructions are being given to the concerned officers to solve various problems like Gharkul scheme and others. A decision will be taken soon in this regard and this will help such women to get financial stability.

He also said that a separate policy is being prepared for the shepherd community and a final decision will be taken soon. Strict measures are being implemented to prevent adulteration of milk. Along with this, a proposal to fix a base rate of milk to ensure fair remuneration to milk producing farmers was also discussed at the meeting.

