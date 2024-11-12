Govt signs key pacts to pave way for industry cluster in Bihar’s Gaya

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major step towards accelerating industrial development in Bihar, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), the government of Bihar and the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) have signed the State Support Agreement and Shareholder Agreement on Tuesday for the establishment of an integrated manufacturing cluster in Gaya, a node under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

“This project is poised to drive economic growth while enhancing the cultural legacy of Gaya, a renowned destination for international pilgrimage and heritage tourism in line with the government’s ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ (development along with heritage) vision,” according to a Commerce and Industry Ministry statement.

The integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC), located 39 kms south of Gaya International Airport, will cover 1,670 acres with a projected investment potential of Rs 16,524 crore and a project cost of Rs 1,339 crore. This ambitious project is expected to create approximately 1,09,185 jobs, providing an economic boost to the local community.

IMC Gaya will be strategically developed to attract industries across multiple sectors, including building materials, agri-food processing, leather goods, readymade garments, furniture, handloom and handicrafts, engineering & fabrications and medical equipment, the official statement said.

The strategic location of IMC Gaya offers excellent connectivity and access to key transportation hubs as NH-19 (Golden Quadrilateral) is just 10 km away, while NH-22 is 2 km away, proximity to Gaya Junction (40 km) and the upcoming New Paharpur Railway Station under EDFC (45 km) makes access to rail easier.

Gaya International Airport is also 30 km away, Patna International Airport (135 km), and Ranchi Airport (150 km) with access to ports and terminals like Haldia Port in Kolkata (550 km), and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) terminals at Gaighat, Patna (145 km), and Ramnagar, Varanasi (210 km).

Three greenfield road projects have been proposed to further strengthen IMC Gaya's accessibility. This robust connectivity, including the Golden Quadrilateral and multi-track railway lines, is set to enhance the logistical efficiency for industries in IMC Gaya, making it an attractive hub for domestic and international businesses, the statement explained.

The cluster will include extensive infrastructure like a 29.89 km internal road network, 220/33 KV and 33/11 KV electrical substations, 162 MVA assured power supply, and a 19 MLD water supply system along with a skill development centre, fire station, administrative office, parking, and commercial space to support industrial operations and workforce needs, the statement added.

The cluster will also have ‘Plug n Play’ infrastructure facilities like the Common Effluent Treatment Plant, Sewage Treatment Plant, Water Treatment Plant, Solid Waste Management, Stormwater drainage, and green landscaping to ensure environmental compliance.

The IMC Gaya is expected to catalyse economic growth, create vast employment opportunities, and establish Bihar as a vital industrial hub in Eastern India, further strengthening the ‘Make in India’ vision, the statement added.

