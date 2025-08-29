Govt services to people should be transparent, tech-enabled: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the services provided by the government to the people should be transparent, dynamic and technology-enabled. The administration should be ready to effectively implement the innovative and continuous changes made while institutionalising the government.

The accountability of the government will increase only if the administration increases people-oriented services. He was speaking at a meeting to review the interim progress of departments and offices participating in the e-Governance Improvement Campaign under the 150-day programme.

CM Fadnavis said that it is good that various departments have presented 150 days of e-governance. It is a good thing that all the departments are doing innovative work in the e-governance reform campaign to build the institutional structure of the government. Many good officers come to the government and they present innovative concepts, but efforts are needed to sustain those concepts permanently.

“While making quality changes in the administration, it is necessary to create a mechanism that coordinates between the government and the public,” he mentioned.

“To contribute to the development of the state, the administration should try to provide various services with cutting-edge technology using AI. This will help reduce the workload on the administration. Maharashtra is using technology and to maintain this lead and remain at the top of the country, innovative and continuous changes should be effectively implemented. Trained manpower is important along with general administration to complete more work and make changes in the administration in the 150-day programme. It is very important for all of us to do a lot of work at one time in a systematic manner,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis said that the Forest Department should submit a four-year plan to create 33 per cent forest cover within these three months. He suggested that efforts should be made to increase the forest area in places where forest area is less and also in Marathwada.

On this occasion, the 'Samudra Sandesh' app launched by the Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Region, was launched by the Chief Minister. He suggested that CCTVs should be installed at entry points.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said that 100 per cent of the offices participated in the 150-day program given under e-governance and appreciated the excellent work done by all using new technologies.

He suggested that instead of each department creating its own separate dashboard, there should be a single dashboard for the state, and everyone should provide a link to their work on it.

Similarly, there should be uniformity in the case of chatbot, Digilocker and Gatishakti portal, there should be an appeal facility in the Aaple Sarkar portal, and all types of certificates should be available online. He expressed confidence that the expectations expressed by the Chief Minister through the 150-day programme will definitely be fulfilled by all departments.

The 150-day programme given to all government departments includes topics such as e-governance facilities, Aaple Sarkar, e-office, dashboard, innovative programmes, website updating and disaster management, said the government release.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.