Govt not serious about getting census done, says Congress

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Congress on Saturday hit out at the government saying that there is still no sight of the census, which should have been conducted in 2021.

Congress said that the government is not serious about getting it (census) done.

“When the data does not support the narrative being peddled by the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters, the Modi government will do one or all of the following:

“One deny access to data, two, dispute the methodology into question. Three, discard the data. Four, discontinue its publication and five, defame those in charge of collating and putting it out,” Jairam Ramesh, who is party’s General Secretary Communication Incharge said in a tweet.

“This apart from saying ‘No Data Available’ when it knows very well that the data will puncture the Prime Minister’s boasts. Speaking of data, there is still no sight of the census which should have been conducted in 2021. This is the first time since independence that the government is not serious about getting the census done,” he said.

He also attached a news report with the tweet which claimed that the government suspended the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences, K.S. James, citing an irregularity in recruitment.

However, the Union Health Ministry has remained tightlipped over the suspension of James.

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), that comes under the Union Health Ministry is responsible for the National Family Health Surveys and does other such important exercises on the behalf of the Indian government.

