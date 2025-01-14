Govt needs help of armed Forces veterans to improve law and order situation in Manipur: Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 14 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the government needs the cooperation and support of the armed forces veterans to improve the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion of the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day held at the headquarters of the First Battalion of the Manipur Rifles, the Chief Minister said that all positive suggestions and advice from the veterans towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state are also welcomed.

He highlighted the importance of Armed Forces Veterans' Day and said it is observed to remember and honour the sacrifices of the armed forces for the nation. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for soldiers who have laid down their lives on duty.

Further stressing that the government has already sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial park for soldiers of the armed forces from the state who have laid down their lives for the nation, he said a site measuring half an acre has been identified at Lamphelpat for the purpose.

Biren Singh stated that the state has produced two Army officers who rose to the rank of Lieutenant General in the army. He also stated that he had met the commanding officer of a nuclear submarine, who happened to be from the state, and also noted that around 350 from the state are currently serving as officers in the combined defence forces.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the nation's dependence on foreign countries for procurement of defence equipment has minimised, he said.

"This was made possible through the implementation of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme that aims to make the country self-reliant in its defence sector," he said.

He further praised two other natives of Manipur, Major Laishram Jyotin Singh who sacrificed his life trying to protect civilians in Afghanistan, and Major Bob Khathing for the valour and courage shown by these officers while performing their duties.

Biren Singh further spoke at length on the need for people to understand the land's history properly and said that a 22-minute-long film "Chahi Taret Khuntakpa" was recently released. This film, he said, would soon be telecast on History Channel. He further stressed the historical significance of the ‘"Chahi Taret Khunthakpa" and said that it was the signing of the Treaty of Yandaboo that once again recognised the sovereignty of Manipur.

The renaming of ‘Mount Harriet’ in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Mount Manipur by the Central government has shown the Central leaders' care and in-depth knowledge of the state's history, he said,

