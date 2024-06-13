Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga

New Delhi, June 13, (IANS) The Environmental flows (E-flows) Monitoring System for real-time analysis of the water quality of the Ganga River was launched on Thursday as Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil took charge of the ministry.

The E-flow Monitoring System, developed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, is an integral component of the PRAYAG portal, a real-time monitoring centre for the planning and monitoring of projects, river water quality, and other crucial parameters.

This portal encompasses online dashboards such as the Ganga Tarang Portal, Project Management Tool Dashboard, and the Ganga Districts Performance Monitoring System.

Minister Patil said that this platform facilitates real-time analysis of the water quality of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries, and monitors the Namami Gange programme activities at the central level.

The performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is monitored through the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS), ensuring that all STPs operate at their rated capacity. River water quality is also monitored at various locations.

The launch of the E-flow Monitoring System marks a significant step towards ensuring the continuous and sustainable flow of the Ganga River.

Utilising data from quarterly reports by the Central Water Commission, the system will track key parameters such as in-flow, out-flow, and mandated E-flow across 11 projects along the Ganga Main Stream.

The minister emphasised the importance of completing the ongoing projects under the Namami Gange Mission, including those involving the Ganga and its tributaries, within the stipulated time frame.

He also highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address emerging challenges and outlined a commitment to developing new strategies and visions for areas currently without river rejuvenation programmes.

During the event, the minister also reviewed the progress of the cleaning projects under the Namami Gange Programme aiming to ensure the uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of the Ganga River.

The Government of India has mandated minimum E-flow for various stretches of the Ganga River to be maintained year-round. The National Mission for Clean Ganga laid down the flow specifications essential for preserving the river's ecological balance, safeguarding aquatic life, and ensuring sustainability amidst diverse water usage demands.

