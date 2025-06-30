Govt begins testing new mobile alert system for real-time disaster warnings

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday announced that, in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), it is currently testing a new mobile alert system that will help send emergency warnings to people across India in real time.

This new system, known as the Cell Broadcast (CB) system, is designed to send alerts instantly to mobile phones in areas affected by natural disasters or emergencies like tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning, gas leaks, or chemical hazards.

Unlike regular SMS alerts, which are sent individually, Cell Broadcast messages are sent to all mobile phones in a particular area at once, making them faster and more effective in critical situations.

The CB system is being developed and implemented by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a leading R&D organisation under the Department of Telecom.

The system is currently undergoing nationwide testing, which will last for about two to four weeks.

During this time, people may receive test messages on their mobile phones in English and Hindi.

These messages will clearly state that they are part of a test and do not require any action from the public.

Only mobile phones with Cell Broadcast test channels enabled will receive these test messages.

Also, some people might get the same message more than once, as the system is being tested across the entire mobile network, including all base stations and towers.

The NDMA already runs an SMS-based alert system called ‘SACHET,’ which has been operational in all 36 states and Union Territories.

Built using the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), this system has already sent over 6,899 crore SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during past disasters and extreme weather events.

Once the testing of the Cell Broadcast system is complete, it will be used alongside SMS alerts to deliver warnings in real time and in multiple Indian languages to all mobile users -- even if their phones do not have the test channels activated.

The government has asked the public to cooperate during the testing phase and to ignore any test messages received.

These messages are only meant to check the system's performance and do not indicate any actual emergency.

