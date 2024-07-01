Golf: Tvesa shows a welcome return to form on the Ladies European Tour

Rotkreuz (Switzerland), July 1 (IANS) Tvesa Malik’s stunning finish of 5-under in the last four holes and runner-up finish after losing a play-off at the Swiss Ladies Open, has still raised her confidence, as also her ranking on the Ladies European Tour. She had rounds of 68-68-66 and lost on the first play-off holes to England's Alice Hewson. Tvesa is now 31st after being way behind earlier and a similar run should see her earn her card back for 2025.

The career-best runner-up finish also earned her a spot on the elite Aramco Series, which she last played in November 2022. Tvesa joins Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, who took a week off. The Indian trio will be in action at the Aramco Series London, where Diksha was part of the winning team a couple of years ago.

This has been a season of resurrection for Tvesa, who at the start of 2024 won an event in South Africa on the Sunshine Tour. On the LET, this was her second Top-10 of the season after T-10 at Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

There are still more than 10 events on the LET and the trio, Tvesa, Diksha, and Pranavi, who share the same sponsor in Hero MotoCorp, are looking at picking some titles.

Tvesa, who got married to pro golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu before the start of the 2024 golfing season, is the third-placed Indian on LET this season after Diksha, who is 14th, and rookie Pranavi, who is 16th.

“I am playing well again, and this was so close to getting my first LET win, but I will take it as a positive that I fought so well at the finish in the final round with three birdies and an eagle in the last four holes. The play-off didn’t go my way, but the win is closer than ever before,” said Tvesa.

