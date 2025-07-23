Golf: Spain to host Ryder Cup for second time in 2031

Madrid, July 23 (IANS) The Ryder Cup golf tournament, which pits Europe against the United States every two years, will return to Spain in 2031, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

A post from the Ryder Cup on social media announced that the competition will be held at Camiral Golf and Wellness, located near the city of Girona. Spain hosted the Ryder Cup at Valderrama in Andalusia in 1997, with Europe emerging victorious under Seve Ballesteros as captain.

"As well as being one of the most prestigious competitions in the sporting calendar, the Ryder is an exceptional platform to show the capacity Spain has to host important events," said Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of Spain's sports council.

The cup is named after the English businessman Samuel Ryder, who donated the trophy. The event is jointly administered by the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, a joint venture comprising the PGA European Tour (60%), the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%), and the PGAs of Europe (20%).

Initially started as a contest between Great Britain and the United States, it was officially started in the USA in 1927 and has been a permanent fixture since World War II.

Teams representing Europe and USA compete in fourballs and foursomes, besides 12 singles matches to decide the winner, the team with maximum points out of the possible 28 points at the end of the three-day competition. The two Ryder Cup captains pick their respective teams based on rankings and current form.

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will be played from September 25-28, 2025, at the Bethpage Black Course, Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, USA, with Keegan Bradley captaining the American team while Luke Donald will be leading the European Team.

Europe won the 44th edition in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, near Lazio in Italy, with a scoreline of 16 1/2 v 11 1/2.

