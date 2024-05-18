Golf: Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in German Masters

Brandenburg (Germany), May 18 (IANS) Only three of the seven Indians, who started the week, made the cut which came after two rounds in the Amundi German Masters. The trio included rookie Pranavi Urs, two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar, and Tvesa Malik after 36 holes. Pranavi (73) and Diksha (73) were 3-over for two rounds and T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over and was T-55 as the cut fell at +5 with 66 players making it through to the final round.

Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by one shot at T-67, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots at T-89 and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots at T-109. Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round.

Local star Alexandra Försterling of Germany shot 70 (-2) for the second straight consecutive day to lead by one stroke after being T-4 a day earlier at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

The highlight for Försterling was the three birdies she rolled in between the sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys.

There was a strong German presence with Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Sandra Gal, and Helen Briem all one shot further back. The trio is tied for second alongside LET Order of Merit leader Bronte Law of England. Schmidt, who led after the first day, had a trickier second round shooting a 73.

Five players sit in a share of sixth place with France’s Celine Herbin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, Slovenia’s Ana Belac, and Morocco’s Ines Laklalech all on two-under-par.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.