Golf: Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju lies fifth in Korn Ferry Tour

Knoxville (USA), May 25 (IANS) Indo-Canadian golfer, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, looking for his second win of the season, added a round of 67 to his first two rounds of 65-68 in the Visit Knoxville Open. At 13-under 200 for three days, he is now Tied-fifth.

Yellamaraju brought home his second bogey-free round in three rounds. He birdied four times, once on the front nine on the seventh hole. He added three more birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 18th.

Yellamaraju already has one win at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in January, and last week he was sixth at the AdventHealth Championship.

Korea’s S.H. Kim shot 66 after 67-61 on the first two days. He is now 19-under for three days and leads Dylan Menante (60) by 16-under.

The 23-year-old Sudarshan Yellamaraju was born in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Canada when his parents moved to Winnipeg. Though his father moved to Bengaluru for work and his office there was facing a huge golf course, he did not show any interest towards the sport.

But at the age of four, Sudarshan Yellamaraju became curious about golf and began by playing with a plastic set of clubs and balls. Began hitting balls on the range and eventually attended a 10-day Future Links camp after receiving a junior set of clubs. Further developed his hobby after moving to Canada and decided to play it at a professional level.

Yellamaraju attended the third and final rounds of the 2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Made a point to follow Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. If he does well in the Korn Ferry Tour, the 23-year-old would get exemptions to the PGA Tour events and would take another step towards fulfilling his dream of playing on the world's biggest golf tour.

