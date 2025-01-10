Golf: Ancer and Catlin set to star at International Series India

Gurugram, Jan 10 (IANS) The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong winner, Abraham Ancer, and the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, John Catlin, are among the latest stars to confirm their participation at the International Series India, the US$2 million tournament set to take place at DLF Golf and Country Club later this month.

Ancer and Catlin will join defending U.S. Open champion and captain of LIV Golf’s Crushers GC, Bryson DeChambeau, plus local hero Anirban Lahiri, and The International Series Rankings winner Joaquin Niemann for the highly-anticipated tournament taking place from January 30 to February 2 in Gurugram.

Mexican Ancer, a key member of Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC in 2024, delivered an impressive season in the LIV Golf League – finishing 12th in individual standings thanks to his victory in Hong Kong and three additional top-10 finishes.

Catlin enjoyed an outstanding 2024 campaign, claiming back-to-back Asian Tour victories at the International Series Macau in March, where he carded a historic 59, and edged out Fireballs GC’s David Puig in a thrilling playoff, and at the Saudi Open in April.

In addition to his wins, the American delivered strong performances with two play-off defeats in The International Series. He narrowly missed out at International Series Morocco to Ben Campbell, who just joined LIV Golf with RangeGoats GC, and at the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand to compatriot M.J. Maguire.

He also enjoyed a successful season as an alternate on the LIV Golf League, with a T7, his season-high in six appearances for three different teams, Crushers GC, Smash GC, and Legion XIII.

