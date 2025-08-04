Goal is to win trophies and give everything: Rayan Ait-Nouri on joining Man City

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Rayan Ait-Nouri reflected on joining Manchester City with pride and excitement. He discussed his playing style and experience, his eagerness to learn under Pep Guardiola, and shared his international career highlights alongside his ambitions to grow and win trophies with the club.

Rayan expressed his pride and happiness after signing for Manchester City. “To be honest, I’m very happy and proud. Playing for a club like Manchester City was one of my goals. I’m eager to wear this shirt and give my best. My family is also very happy - today is definitely a very special day," he said on JioHotstar.

"It was definitely an easy decision. We all know the team - last year they proved to be the best in the world. The players are amazing, and the coach as well. It’s a pleasure to train under Pep Guardiola. I’m here to learn and to show what I can do. I will give my best," Rayan added.

Reflecting on his style of play, Rayan said he is more of a technical player who likes to attack. "First, I'm a technical player. But I also like to run for my teammates and the team. Every day, in training and in games, I try to give everything because working for the team is very important to me. With the ball, I enjoy attacking, crossing, and shooting. I like to defend as well. If I were to describe my football, I would say I’m a technical player.

"My experience in the Premier League will make it easier to settle. It’s the same league, the same country, and I’ve been here in England for a long time. I know the league well. But of course, it’s still a new challenge with amazing players and a top coach. I can’t wait to train with the team and embrace this next step," the defender added.

On his excitement about working with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Rayan said, “I’m very excited to work with him. For me, he’s the best coach in the world. What he has achieved with this team is incredible. I want to learn from him and work hard alongside my teammates. Most importantly, I will give everything for this shirt.

"It will be incredible, as we all know the squad is top level. I’ve played against City before, and it was always tough because of the quality of their players. They’re incredible. I’m definitely eager to learn from them in training and during games."

Before making the move to the Etihad Stadium, Rayan sought insight from a familiar face - Matheus Nunes, who had previously played alongside him during their time at Wolves. The two maintained regular contact, and Nunes offered the defender a glimpse into life at Manchester City.

"I spoke with him quite often when he was at Wolves. He told me a little about City—not so much about football, but about the life here at City. I’m very excited to be joining Matheus again," he said.

In addition to Nunes, Rayan also leaned on the experience of Riyad Mahrez, the former City winger and a prominent figure in the Algerian national team. Their national team connection allowed for meaningful conversations about what it means to represent a club of City’s stature.

“I also speak with Riyad. I’m with him on the national team. It was the same with Matheus. He told me about City and advised me to give everything for this club. He said it’s the biggest club in the world.”

Still in the early stages of his career, Rayan recognises the opportunity ahead of him. Joining a club known for its world-class facilities, elite players, and tactical excellence under Guardiola, the young full-back is optimistic about his growth.

"I’m still young and know I have a lot to improve. I chose this big challenge because I’m confident I can develop my football here. With the conditions at this club and under this manager, I’m sure I will improve.”

Beyond personal development, Rayan is driven by ambition. He arrives at Manchester City eager to contribute to the team’s continued success and to establish himself as a key figure within the squad.

"My goal is to win many trophies and give everything for the team and the badge. I want to be happy and enjoy playing alongside my teammates, the coach, and the staff," he concluded.

