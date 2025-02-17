This goal is crucial for me: East Bengal’s Crespo reflects on scoring return from injury layoff

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) After scoring a goal each in East Bengal FC's 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their away-leg derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday evening, EBFC captains Naorem Mahesh Singh and Saul Crespo thanked the fans for their passionate support despite the team's capricious run in the current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo, who returned to action in EBFC's previous home game against Chennaiyin FC after a two-month injury layoff, doubled the Red & Golds' lead in the 65th minute, after being subbed on just four minutes earlier.

"I've made a comeback after a two-month injury layoff. This goal is very crucial for me. Losing the last home match against Chennaiyin FC hurt us a lot. We were all very upset and were aiming for a strong turnaround. We understand our fans' pain and want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their unwavering support,” said Saul.

Mahesh who scored his first goal of the season, in the 27th minute, with a left-footed finish from a tight angle off Vishnu P.V's assist, reflected on the win, saying, "I am happy with the goal and especially the win. It's a very crucial win for us. This victory will boost our confidence ahead of our next away game against Punjab FC. We want to be more consistent in the remainder of the ISL. We need to keep winning before our AFC Challenge League quarter-finals."

The National team attacker added, "I am grateful to the fans who turned up and supported us. The Mohammedan fans were loud as well. As a unit, we understand that our fans expect a lot more from us. We'll work harder to make them happy."

Oscar Bruzon's men will take on Punjab FC in their next away encounter at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.