Global Investors' Summit 2025: Amit Shah to address valedictory session

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, will take centre stage at the closing ceremony of the illustrious two-day Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal on Tuesday.

His arrival at the Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya is expected at the stroke of 4 p.m., adding a layer of gravitas to the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, participated in the morning sessions of this second day.

The session titled 'Unlocking Land Value and Cities' witnessed Khattar shedding light on the integrated town policy, while Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, enthralled the audience with visions of urban growth centres likely to sprout near the forthcoming metro rail projects.

The previous day witnessed a whirlwind of activity, with a special session and an expo dedicated to the textile sector. Yet, the true quantum of new investment figures has yet to be announced.

However, on the second day, Madhya Pradesh eagerly anticipated substantial investments in the textile sector, a labour-intensive industry that promises to weave job opportunities, particularly for women.

"The state government is poised to unveil the figures of investment proposals in this sector. The summit's agenda for the day is diverse, featuring sessions on tourism, non-resident Indians, mining, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and startups. The year 2025 has been christened the 'Year of Industry and Employment'," proclaimed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He proudly heralded several initiatives aimed at nurturing investment. The Prime Minister's accolades for Madhya Pradesh as India's 'Textile Capital' and a 'Favourite Manufacturing Destination' acquired much attraction in the session. His 'Triple-T' mantra: Textile, Tourism, and Technology, became the guiding force for their endeavours.

The summit also boasted a touch of cinematic magic, with the celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi sharing his journey through the reel world in a session on tourism.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also participate in the session.

