Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League to kick off in Gurugram on April 18

Gurugram (Haryana), March 12 (IANS) The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is set to make its grand debut in Gurugram on April 18, the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the Administrator of the League, revealed on Wednesday.

The league will witness participation from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway, and Poland, amongst others, showcasing the growing global reach of Kabaddi in the quest to promote the sport globally.

The inaugural season, which will be broadcast Live on Sony Sports Network, will feature 12 teams—six women's and six men's—each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities.

The women’s teams are the Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

The Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks are the corresponding men's teams.

Speaking about GI-PKL, Kanthi D. Suresh, President of HIPSA, said, that Season 1 of GI-PKL is the culmination of all the efforts that have been put in over more than a year where the focus has been to spread the sport of Kabaddi globally and inspire the World to recognise the Sport as a potential Olympic Sport.

GI-PKL has also unveiled the captains of the franchise. While Shiv Prashad has been handed the captain duties for Bhojpuri Leopards, Vikash Dahiya will lead the Haryanvi Sharks. Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers have named Kapil Narwal and Sawin Narwal as captains, respectively. Sunil Narwal will lead the Tamil Lions, and Sandeep Kandola will captain the Telugu Panthers.

Pushpa Rana will lead the Haryanvi Eagles, and Meena Kadyan will captain the Bhojpuri Leopardes. Marathi Falcons and Punjabi Tigress have named Tanu Sharma and Meera as captains, respectively. While Julie Bhati will lead the Telugu Cheetahs, Suman will oversee the captain's duties for the Tamil Lioness.

Players have already begun rigorous training for the League and are leaving no stone unturned in their training. Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal are among the players who have started practicing. National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha have also commenced training sessions in their respective states.

