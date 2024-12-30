Glamorgan sack head coach Grant Bradburn following misconduct charge

Cardiff, Dec 30 (IANS) Grant Bradburn has been sacked as Glamorgan's head coach with immediate effect following a misconduct charge issued by the independent Cricket Regulator. "The club referred Bradburn to the independent body after receiving allegations of inappropriate behaviour and we are confident that a fair and transparent process has been followed in this case. Glamorgan Cricket has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind," the County club said in a statement.

"Having completed our own internal investigation, it became clear that Bradburn’s position was untenable, and the club is now providing the appropriate support to those affected," it added.

Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, Chair of Glamorgan Cricket, said, “At Glamorgan Cricket we put the well-being of our people first and are providing support for those affected. “We're incredibly proud of our track record in terms of making sure that everyone who is involved with the club feels they are respected, belong and are treated fairly.”

Bradburn's tenure at Glamorgan lasted just one season, during which he led the team to victory in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in a rain-affected final at Trent Bridge in September. Despite this success, the team finished sixth in both the second division of the County Championship and the T20 Blast South Group.

Bradburn joined Glamorgan in January on a three-year contract after a brief stint as Pakistan men's head coach. His association with the PCB began in 2018 as an assistant coach, later transitioning to the role of head of high-performance coaching in 2020.

