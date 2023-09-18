Girls allege offensive behaviour by male student during freshers’ party in UP

Lucknow, Sep 18 (IANS) Female students of B.A LLB (Hons) first year at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMNLU) have lodged complaint against a senior male student for using derogatory comments, resorting to body shaming, using inappropriate language, homophobia, cracking jokes on rape and more during freshers’ party held on the campus recently.

A copy of the complaint letter and the video attached with the complaint went viral on social media on Sunday.

The letter said, "It is a humble request to all faculty members to take heed of the unfortunate incident that occurred during one of the freshers’ week events, titled ‘The Roast’, which the administration permitted under the umbrella of ‘stand up’. As students of such an esteemed institution, we believe it is our responsibility to bring this matter to your attention to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all."

Girls defined the event as a "catastrophe", with insults being hurled on individuals from a public platform while targetting them and using derogatory and discriminatory language.

"Comments were made in public about individuals and have caused great mental anguish...we feel vulnerable and unsafe in public places on campus, which in turn is impacting our ability to focus on studies and participation in the university events," the letter said.

The letter alleged that the boy did body shaming, made homophobic remarks, raised questions and commented on the capability of women and kept on cracking rape jokes from the stage and even made a lot of animalistic descriptions of female genitalia.

The male student spoke such offensive things in the presence of all members of the organising committee as well as the 250 students of the Batches of 2026 and 2027. Girls alleged that he was a repeat offender.

RMLNLU vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh said, "The complaint has been lodged with the proctor office and they will be sending it to the internal complaint committee and after an inquiry, required action will be taken."

