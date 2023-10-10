Gill and Siraj nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month, along with Dawid Malan

Dubai, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian opener Shubhman Gill, bowler Mohammad Siraj, and England consistent batter Dawid Malan feature for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for September 2023.

The Indian opener, was in superb touch during the month of September as he amassed a total of 480 ODI runs at an imposing average of 80.

Gill scored two half-centuries and an impressive century against Bangladesh as India won the Asia Cup, and then continued that form into the ODI series against Australia.

The right-hand opener, Shubhman Gill, hit an excellent 74 in the opening match of the series in Mohali and bettered that performance when reaching triple figures in the next game when making 104 in Indore.

Shubhman Gill is yet to feature in the World Cup matches as he missed the opening encounter against Australia, on Sunday. He was suffering from dengue and was admitted to a hospital in, Chennai and is currently under medical jurisdiction.

A fresh report suggests that he has been discharged from the hospital but might miss tomorrow’s game against Afghanistan and also Pakistan’s match on 14.

The right-arm pacer, Mohammad Siraj produced a handful of excellent spells during September but it was his match-winning six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup that really stood out.

Siraj ripped through Sri Lanka's batting line-up to collect the superb figures of 6/21 and played a major role in helping India claim the coveted Asia Cup trophy.

In total, Siraj picked up a total of 11 wickets for the month at an average of just 17.27.

The reliable left-hander, Dawid Malan, displayed his class during the majority of September as he claimed the Player of the Series award for his performance during England's ODI series with New Zealand.

Malan played three matches during that series and registered scores of 54, 96, and 127 to show his prowess ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

The top-order batter also scored his runs at a quick clip, earning a strike rate of 105.72 overall during that New Zealand series.

