German Chancellor reaffirms UN support during meeting with Guterres

Berlin, May 15 (IANS) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here, reaffirming Germany's steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping operations.

The meeting followed the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, hosted by Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday, which brought together representatives from nearly 130 countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, Merz said Germany will remain one of the most important contributors to the United Nations.

Guterres praised Germany as a pillar of multilateralism, a strong supporter of the UN, and an essential partner for peacekeeping, peacebuilding and humanitarian aid.

Expressing concern about the impact of US funding cuts on the UN, Guterres said there is a certain degree of uncertainty regarding contributions to the UN, calling on donors to fulfill their obligations.

During the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, Guterres emphasised the urgent need for reforms to peacekeeping operations amid growing fiscal challenges.

"It is absolutely essential that all Member States respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time," Guterres said following the event.

Guterres underscored the significance of Germany’s leadership: "With almost 200 German peacekeepers now serving in our ranks, I am especially pleased to be here so soon after the new government took office, and I look forward to building on our partnership in the time ahead."

He emphasised the growing risks to peacekeepers, pointing to evolving conflict environments.

"Let me be clear that peacekeeping operations today are facing massive challenges… terrorism and transnational crime… and the targeting of peacekeepers through drones, improvised explosive devices, and even social media."

Financial strain is compounding operational risks, he warned.

"Unfortunately, peacekeeping operations have been facing serious liquidity problems. It is absolutely essential that all members respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time."

German Chancellor Merz reaffirmed his country's role in global peace and security efforts.

"Germany will continue to contribute with military, police and civilian personnel to UN missions. We would also like to assume political responsibility in the United Nations. And that is why we have announced our candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the period 2027 and 2028."

On the war in Ukraine, Merz and Guterres expressed support for a ceasefire.

"The Secretary-General and I also discussed the diplomatic efforts under way toward setting up establishing a peace in Ukraine. We both agree that what we need to see now is an unconditional ceasefire," Merz said.

