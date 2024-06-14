GERB-UDF coalition wins Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections

Sofia, June 14 (IANS) The coalition of the GERB Party and Union of Democratic Forces (GERB-UDF) won Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections, according to results published on Thursday evening by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

GERB-UDF will have 68 seats in the 240-member National Assembly after Sunday's elections. In second place, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) gained 47 seats, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the results.

Five more political formations have managed to enter the legislature. They include We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) coalition, which will have 39 seats, Revival party (38 seats), BSP for Bulgaria coalition (19 seats), There Is Such People (ITN) party (16 seats), and the Greatness party (13 seats.)

Under Bulgaria's Constitution, the country's president should appoint a prime minister-designate nominated by the largest parliamentary group to form a new government.

The government is elected by a majority of more than half of the present members of the parliament (MPs).

If negotiations fail, the constitution allows two further attempts to form a government by the second-largest group, and by one of the others.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in April 2023.

After former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's resignation on March 5 this year, the failure to form a new government led to the parliamentary elections on June 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.