Gaza's only power station runs out of fuel

Gaza, Oct 11 (IANS) Electricity has gone out in Gaza after its sole power station ran out of fuel, according to a media report.

Since Hamas' attack at the weekend, Israel has imposed a siege of Gaza, cutting its supplies of electricity, fuel, food, goods and water. It means people in Gaza will rely on generators for electricity - if they have the fuel to run them, BBC reported.

Earlier this week, Israel had announced to cut supplies of electricity, fuel and water to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says hundreds of thousands of troops are near Gaza "ready to execute the mission we have been given".

The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attacks has reached 1,200 - while more than 1,000 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, BBC reported.

At the other end of the country, Israel has attacked Lebanese territory in response to an attack from Hezbollah.

Seventeen UK nationals are feared dead or missing since Hamas launched its attacks on Saturday, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Egypt's top diplomat Sameh Shoukry held talks with the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Wednesday about how to help civilians in Gaza, BBC reported.

Shoukry warned of the "dangerous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" and said Egypt "fully supports UN agencies" in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Israel has closed its crossings with the Gaza Strip, meaning the Rafah crossing controlled by Egypt, which is the only possible route for civilians in and out.

Egypt closed the crossing on Tuesday after Israeli air strikes in the area, BBC reported.

