Gave assessment of Ukraine's destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi (Ld)

New Delhi/Moscow, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his last week's landmark visit to Ukraine.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The Kremlin said that the Indian PM informed Putin about his recent visit to Kyiv, emphasising his interest in contributing to a possible political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine.

"For his part, Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, outlining the key Russian approaches to ways to resolve the conflict," said the Russian President's office.

It also mentioned that "issues of practical implementation of agreements" in the trade and economic sphere reached following PM Modi's Russia visit in July were also discussed.

"Satisfaction was expressed with the level of interaction between the two countries in BRICS. Narendra Modi confirmed his readiness to take part in the association's summit held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October 2024. It was agreed to continue bilateral contacts at various levels," detailed the statement issued by the Kremlin.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Modi had dialled US President Joe Biden, discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and underscoring India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in late night statement following the phone call between the two leaders.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had spoken with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as both leaders not only discussed bilateral relations but also cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad grouping which also includes the United States and Japan.

Following PM Modi's visit to Kyiv last Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that India supports his country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Today, history was made. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi made his first visit to Ukraine since our country's independence, on the eve of our Independence Day. Today, we reached an agreement on four documents between Ukraine and India, covering the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture," said Zelensky after the end of diplomatic engagements with PM Modi.

During his talks with Zelensky, PM Modi reaffirmed India's principled position and commitment to a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated India's readiness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate the speedy return of peace in the region.

"My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelensky. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the Government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality," said PM Modi after the bilateral discussions in Kyiv.

Last month, during his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Modi had held extensive discussions with the Russian President to find a solution to end the conflict in Ukraine.

While mentioning the long-standing friendship and good relations between the two countries, Putin also acknowledged PM Modi's initiative on ending the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"We had the opportunity to discuss practically all issues in an informal setting. I am grateful to you for the attention you are paying to the most pressing issues, including trying to find some ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and of course, first and foremost, peacefully," said Putin on July 9.

