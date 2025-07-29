Gautam Gambhir in heated exchange with the Oval Pitch curator ahead of final Test

London, July 29 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy on Tuesday after a verbal altercation with The Oval’s pitch curator, Lee Fortis, during India’s optional training session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

According to media reports, the confrontation occurred in the nets when Indian bowlers were marking their run-up areas. Gambhir, known for his intense on-field persona, was seen shouting at Fortis in full public view.

The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear. The exchange quickly escalated before India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intervened. Kotak stepped in to pull Fortis away, while Gambhir, visibly agitated, continued the argument from a distance.

The tension comes just two days before the series decider, with India trailing England 1-2. The team had arrived in London on Monday after a spirited draw in Manchester and had attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

Despite the confrontation at the nets, Gambhir remained focused on the task ahead. Speaking at the event, he acknowledged the high stakes of the final Test: “Both teams have thrown a lot of punches and have fought for every inch. We have got one more week to go, one final push to make and one more opportunity to make our country and people out here proud.”

Tensions have simmered throughout the series, spilling over on multiple occasions. It began at Lord’s, where Shubman Gill visibly expressed his displeasure at England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett arriving nearly 90 seconds late for their second innings.

The drama peaked in Manchester, where England, sensing an inevitable draw, offered to end play early. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined, both approaching personal milestones. Their decision didn’t sit well with Ben Stokes and his teammates, triggering a verbal spat on the field.

