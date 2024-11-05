Gasquet enters pre-quarters in his final Metz appearance

Metz (France), Nov 5 (IANS) Richard Gasquet secured a thrilling opening-round comeback against Thiago Monteiro to stay alive in his final campaign at the Moselle Open.

The 38-year-old, who made the first of his 33 ATP Tour finals in Metz, saved a match point to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) and record his first tour-level win since May.

Former No. 7 Gasquet produced a clinical performance on serve throughout the match. The wild card, however, was particularly dialled in during the final set, during which he won 19 out of 20 points behind his first delivery, according to ATP Stats.

Gasquet will face star Alex Michelsen in the second round.

“It’s important for me to play here, it’s the last time I’m playing in Metz, so I want to do well. It’s a big honour for me to receive a wild card," said Gasquet, who is retiring at the conclusion of Roland Garros 2025.

“I am really happy with the way I played, the way I felt, so it’s a big win for me. Everything started here [in Metz]. It’s where I reached my first ATP Tour final. I have great memories playing here, so I am really happy with the way I played today," he added.

Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie battled from the brink of defeat to record his first tour-level win since July. The 29-year-old trailed a break in the deciding set, but dug deep for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Norrie, who is just the second British singles player in Metz tournament history (Andy Murray, 2007 & 2021), will next face third seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.