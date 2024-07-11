Gambhir has great cricket brain, he's going to be fantastic for India: Dale Steyn

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn lauded Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India's head coach and said his aggression and game awareness on the field will be beneficial for the Men in Blue.

BCCI announced Gambhir as head coach of the Indian team after the departure of Rahul Dravid. India clinched the T20 World Cup title to end the 11-year-long ICC trophy drought in his last assignment.

"I'm a big fan of Gautam Gambhir. I love his aggression. He's one of the few Indians I ever played against who came back at you, and I like that. I think he's going to take that into the dressing room with guys like Virat and some of the other senior players who might not play as big a part anymore. I'm not too sure," Steyn told Star Sports.

"Not just in India, but in world cricket, we need guys who are a little bit more aggressive and play the game a little bit harder. We all seem to play in the leagues against each other, and we become quite friendly and friends. I like the way that he's fierce on the field but a gentleman off the field. He's also streetwise, a very smart cricketer, and has a great cricket brain. So I think from that point of view, he's going to be fantastic for them too," he added.

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis also remains confident in Gambhir's ability to excel in the job with his aggressive nature.

"It's great to see Gautam getting into the coaching side of things. He's got a really good cricket brain. He'll bring some fire and loves playing the game aggressively. I think he'll bring that added touch, and the guys will certainly learn a lot from him. He's got a lot to add and will bring significant value to that Indian side. I wish him all the best—not too much against us, but I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job," Kallis said.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi added, "I think it's a big opportunity, and we need to see how he makes the most of it. I have seen his interviews, and he talks positively and is very straightforward."

Gambhir will join the Indian side for the Sri Lanka tour, where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.