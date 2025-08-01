Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is

Dublin, Aug 1 (IANS) Gaby Lewis will lead the 14-member Ireland Women's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan at home in Clontarf, near Dublin.

The 24-year-old Gabi, who made her international debut in July 2014 at the age of 13, became the youngest player to captain the Ireland Women's team in international cricket in June 2022, at the age of 21.

Orla Prendergast has been named as vice-captain, while off-spinner Freya Sargent returns to the squad after recovering from injury, and fellow off-spinner Lara McBride holds onto her spot after impressing during her debut series against Zimbabwe.

The series holds significant importance for Ireland as they prepare for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, where they’ll be targeting a place in next year’s main event.

Historically, Pakistan have dominated the head-to-head in T20Is, winning 15 of their 19 meetings. However, Ireland claimed bragging rights the last time the two teams met in a bilateral T20I series, securing a 2-1 win in 2022.

Speaking on facing Pakistan after a successful series against Zimbabwe, National Women’s Selector Ciara O’Brien said, “After a strong 5-0 series win against Zimbabwe Women across formats under new head coach Lloyd Tennant, it’s great to be able to move so quickly into what will understandably be a much tougher assignment against Pakistan Women in Clontarf for this T20I series."

“With the upcoming matches, our preparation continues for the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands in a few weeks, so we’re looking to see this latest momentum continued by the squad at Clontarf.”

The series begins on August 6, followed by the second match on August 8 and the final T20I on August 10.

Ireland squad: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

