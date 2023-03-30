G20 agricultural meeting to steer towards developing consensus: Union Minister

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Saying deliberations at the Second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the G20 Agricultural Working Group will steer towards developing consensus, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Thursday said he was confident that they would tackle global challenges the agriculture was facing.

The Agricultural Working Group (AWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency is underway in Chandigarh and will continue till March 31 with the participation from delegates of 19 member countries, 10 invited countries, and 10 international organisations.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Parkash expressed confidence in developing a consensus for the growth of the agriculture sector.

He appreciated the Indian presidency for wonderful arrangements. He welcomed the delegates and applauded the inaugural video, which showcased India's achievements in ensuring food security and nutrition.

Parkash highlighted the importance of fruitful discussions on the draft communique. "The discussions in the meeting will steer towards developing consensus on the way forward for growth of the agriculture sector, and I am confident that we will achieve it.

"We need to work together in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' to tackle the challenges of the global agriculture scenario and ensure the sustainable growth of the sector."

The member countries will focus on drafting the communique, addressing four thematic areas -- food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalization for agricultural transformation.

In his concluding remarks, the Union Minister wished the delegates for a great experience in Chandigarh and hoped that they would enjoy the visits and excursions planned, along with the cultural program and cuisine at the Sukhna Lake and Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore.

