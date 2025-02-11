Future of INDIA bloc hangs in balance? Leaders voice divergent views

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The future of the INDIA bloc remains uncertain as leaders from rival parties express contrasting views on its sustainability.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain defended the alliance, stating, "The alliance was formed before the parliamentary elections and specifically for it. Broadly, Congress’s ideology and politics stand against right-wing politics in the country. This alliance was created as a platform for that. For now, coalition politics will continue in the country for some time."

However, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande took a critical stance, arguing that the alliance was never truly united.

"Congress, AAP, and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool party (TMC) are parties with conflicting ideologies. They may have come together during certain elections for political convenience, but deep down they were never truly united. Their fate will be similar to those who come together only for political ends," she remarked.

The debate over the alliance’s stability has intensified after the Delhi polls and recently West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement to contest the 2026 West Bengal polls alone.

The TMC chief blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the Opposition’s failure in the Delhi and Haryana Assembly elections, ruling out any alliance with Congress for the 2026 West Bengal polls.

The Congress faced severe backlash after drawing a blank in the Delhi elections, with the INDIA bloc failing to contest together despite being allies.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar also questioned party’s strategy and called for fundamental organizational changes.

Responding to this, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal acknowledged the concerns, stating, "I believe there is some truth in what Tariq Anwar's remarks. However, this question should have been raised when Kejriwal was fielding candidates, whether in Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, or Karnataka. Nevertheless, this issue must be discussed."

The uncertainty surrounding the INDIA Alliance raises questions about the future of Opposition politics in the country.

