Fulham re-sign Willian as free agent

London, Feb 6 (IANS) Fulham have re-signed winger Willian until the end of the season, six months after he left the club.

Having impressed in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns at Craven Cottage, the winger is now back in SW6 for a third spell, joining as a free agent after leaving Olympiakos at the end of December. He will wear the number 22 shirt.

“I’m really happy to be back here. I think it’s a great opportunity again to play for this Club, and I’m fully motivated to get on the pitch and do things well for this Club,” Willian said in a statement.

“I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back, and I think we can do good things until the end of the season, so I can’t wait to start with my teammates and do good things inside the pitch.”

Initially signing for the Whites on September 1, 2022, Willian went on to help his new team finish in the top half following our return to the Premier League and memorably won our Goal of the Season trophy for his stunning effort against Nottingham Forest.

After his one-year deal expired, the skillful attacker would go on to agree terms on a further 12 months at the Cottage, helping us to another excellent mid-table finish, and taking his tally for the Club to 17 goal involvements (10 goals and seven assists) in 67 matches.

“I’m delighted to welcome Willian back to Fulham Football Club! He made a great impact during his time at the Club previously, he is excited to come back and play for Marco again, our supporters and everyone at the Club are very happy that he’s rejoined us for the remainder of the season," Fulham Director of Football Operations Tony Khan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.