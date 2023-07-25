Fugitive criminal involved in gruesome murder in Delhi held

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has finally apprehended a 20-year-old criminal, Rohit, who had been on the run for the past one year, and was wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a man in Delhi's Shahbad area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Rohit, along with his maternal uncles and other associates, namely Krishan, Rajkumar, Sachin, Arun, Rakesh Raju, Gangaram, Deepak, and Avinash, had brutally murdered Sandeep alias Paaji, a resident of Rohini in 2022.

While the other accused involved in the crime had already been arrested, Rohit had managed to evade arrest since the case was registered.

However, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, revealed that they received specific information about Rohit's whereabouts. Based on this input, the police conducted specialised technical surveillance, successfully tracing his location to Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

“A well-coordinated operation led to his arrest,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Rohit confessed to his involvement in another murder in 2016, where his maternal uncles had killed one Sachin Rathi.

“Sandeep, the victim in the case, was a close associate of Sachin Rathi, and he, along with the other associates, sought revenge against Rohit's maternal uncles. They had threatened to kill one of Rohit's maternal uncles or his brother as part of their retaliation,” said the Special CP.

The motive behind Sandeep's murder arose from objections raised by Rohit and his maternal uncles regarding Sandeep's relationship with a eunuch from Shahbad Dairy. “Sandeep's actions had angered them, leading Rohit to decide to teach him a lesson. In 2022, Rohit and his accomplices attacked Sandeep with sticks and rods, and when he fell unconscious, they further ensured his death by throwing him into a drain,” the official added.

