Fuel ban on overaged vehicles postponed, new timeline for Delhi-NCR enforcement

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) In a significant policy shift aimed at curbing vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has amended its earlier directive to enforce a phased ban on refuelling End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles.

The revised order, issued on July 8, responds to operational concerns raised by the Delhi government and introduces a new implementation timeline for Delhi and five high-density NCR districts.

Under the amended Direction No. 89, fuelling of EoL vehicles—defined as diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years—will be prohibited from November 1, 2025, in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat. The ban will extend to the remaining NCR districts from April 1, 2026.

Vehicles identified through Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems or other mechanisms will be subject to legal action, including impounding and disposal under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Rules, 2021, and other applicable policies of the respective state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The decision follows a detailed review of challenges cited by the Delhi government, including technological limitations in the ANPR system, lack of integration with neighbouring states’ databases, and concerns over legal uniformity under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Officials also warned that a fragmented rollout could encourage fuel smuggling from adjacent districts. The Transport Departments of the GNCTD and NCR states are responsible for ensuring the proper installation and operation of ANPR systems. They must conduct timely system trials, train personnel, and widely disseminate the directive among stakeholders, including fuel station operators, to ensure strict compliance through robust enforcement.

All agencies involved in the phase-out of EoL vehicles are required to submit monthly progress reports to the Commission detailing actions taken toward fleet liquidation. Despite the concerns raised, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, which have consistently upheld the ban on overaged vehicles in the NCR.

The CAQM emphasised that EoL vehicles remain a serious threat to air quality and public health, and that enforcement must proceed with urgency. This directive marks a decisive step in Delhi-NCR’s ongoing battle against air pollution, with the CAQM making clear that compliance will be mandatory and closely monitored.

