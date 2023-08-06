Freakish weather drives up dengue cases in Ghaziabad, Noida in NCR

Noida/Ghaziabad, Aug 6 (IANS) With the change in weather, mosquito-borne diseases have started spreading.

The rainy season leads to a spurt in the mosquito population and dengue cases.The mosquito-borne diseases are also a result of the recent floods.

In Ghaziabad, the dengue case count stood at 39 while Noida has confirmed 66 dengue cases till now.One patient died of typhoid in Ghaziabad, who was having fever for the last four days and a dengue patient has also died in the city.

Dr R.K. Gupta, district surveillance officer of the Health Department, said that the 29-year-old Mohit Mavi, a resident of Radha Kunj in Nandgram area, was working in a security company. On July 31, Mohit complained of fever and abdominal pain.

Mohit's platelet count was found to be around 27,000 after which he was admitted to St. Joseph Mary's Hospital in Nandgram on August 2.On August 3, Mohit was shifted to a ventilator. When his condition did not improve, he was referred to Fortis Hospital Delhi on August 4, where he was declared dead.

The official said that a team has been sent for fogging and anti-larvae spray near the house of the deceased man.A survey of dengue larva has also been conducted at houses adjoining the house of Mohit.

The health official said that awareness campaigns are being conducted about mosquito-borne diseases in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. A campaign will be organised for cleanliness, fogging, and anti-larvae spray. The teams will check for symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases and spread awareness about maintaining hygiene

District malaria officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajesh Sharma said that this year there has been an unusual spike in dengue cases with the peak occurring in July.

To keep track of dengue cases, the health department has requested private hospitals to provide information about arrival of suspected dengue patients.

He said that in view of the increasing cases, the health department has also started its preparations.

Along with making people aware, wherever there is water-logging or wherever there is a possibility of finding the larvae of dengue mosquitoes, the team is going there and issuing notices to the concerned people.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration too has begun taking proactive steps to address the looming threat of dengue and malaria.

A Sentinel lab has been set up in the district hospital and child PGI.

If a suspected case of dengue comes to a private hospital, then the hospital will have to send the sample to the sanitary lab for examination.

Along with this, the health department has started awareness campaigns in big societies as well and the maintenance department of the society has been directed to constantly check the basements or the places where there is scope for water-logging.

