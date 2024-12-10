France starts withdrawing military force from Chad: ministry

Paris, Dec 10 (IANS) France has begun to withdraw its military forces from Chad, starting with the departure of fighter jets from the base in N'Djamena, the French Ministry of Armed Forces announced on Tuesday.

The decision came after the termination of a security and defense cooperation accord between Chad and France. French Ministry of Armed Forces said the modalities of the disengagement of other French military capacities are being coordinated with the Chadian authorities.

Chad's Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said on November 28 that the decision to end Chad's defence cooperation agreement with France was made after an "in-depth analysis," which marked a "historic" turning point.

Despite this change, Chad intends to maintain constructive relations with France in other areas of mutual interest, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

France had deployed some 1,000 soldiers in Chad before the withdrawal, according to the French authorities.

In addition, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Senegal have also requested the departure of French soldiers.

On November 29, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said that the presence of French military bases on Senegalese territory is "not compatible" with the sovereignty his administration upholds, calling on France to shut down these bases.

