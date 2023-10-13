France arranges repatriation flights from Israel

Paris, Oct 13 (IANS) The French government will arrange more chartered flights on October 13 and 14 to repatriate its nationals currently stranded in Israel, the country's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has announced.

The ministry said on Thursday that unaccompanied minors, pregnant women and people with disabilities or in urgent medical conditions will be given priority to board these flights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government is also in close contact with the national flag carrier Air France to resume commercial flights to Israel as soon as possible, it added.

On Thursday, a flight was scheduled to leave Tel Aviv at 1440 GMT and reach Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport at 1835 GMT.

The ministry said that at least 12 French nationals were killed, and 17 others were missing in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the nation at 1800 GMT on Thursday over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

