Four members of a family found dead in Gujarat

Surat, June 15 (IANS) Four members of a family were found dead in the Jahangirpura area in Gujarat's Surat.

The deceased were identified as Jasu Keshubhai Vadher, Hira Ratnabhai Mewada, Gauri Hirabhai Mewada and Shanta Nanjibhai Vadher, all aged 55 years or above.

Acting on information, Jahangirpura Police arrived at the spot and found three women and one elderly man dead at Rajan Residency in Jahangirpura.

"There is speculation that the family was in debt," locals said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

More details are awaited.

